Women Who Share Their Marital And Family Issues On Social Media Are Fools – Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has taken to Twitter to slam women who share their family issues online.

According to Omokri, most of these women share all of their issues with people who could care less and would never share their own issues on these platforms.

He stated that these women are fools.

”Dear wife,

“Your husband offends you, you make it a Facebook post. Your child misbehaves, you turn it into a Twitter trend. Yet, those you discuss your family with never discuss theirs with you. You are not just a fool. You are a foolish fool!”