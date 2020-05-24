Work For A Cause, Not For Applause – Actor Lateef Adedimeji

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Lateef Adedimeji
Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has taken to social media to share a piece of advice for those who do good deeds just to be praised.

According to the actor, these people need to start working for a cause and not for applause. He made this known while sharing a new photo of himself.

Read Also: ‘I Can Never Date Lateef Adedimeji Because He Is Not My Type’ – Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade (Video)

Work for a cause, not for applause
Live to express, not to impress.”

This is coming weeks after the actor was bashed for chasing clout on social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here