‘Work Very Hard To Make Your Own Money’ – Nkechi Blessing Tells Women

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has advised her fellow women to work towards making money for themselves.

The actress stressed the need to work and earn money without having to depend on anyone or any man.

Taking to Instagram, in her newest post, the actress shared her concerns with other women.

Sharing on Instagram, Nkechi wrote in part: “As a woman Work very hard to make your own money, A Man with money will be a PLUS and not a MUST”

