Workers’ Day: Don Jazzy Urges FG To Prioritize Safety, Welfare Of Nigerian Workers

Popular music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh also known as Don Jazzy has used the opportunity of the international workers day celebration to call on the federal government of Nigeria to priorities the safety, health and welfare of Nigerian workers.

This was contained in a series of tweets he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On this #InternationalWorkersDay, I give kudos to our nation’s labour force in the public and private sectors contributing to the advancement of our socio-economic status. I salute your courage and diligence in service to our dear nation.

“I pray all your contributions to her growth don’t become vain. I, however, urge the federal government to treat the health, safety and welfare of all Nigerian workers with utmost priority.

“It should also be ensured that all provisions of the Labour Act, which protect employees’ rights, are adhered to. Happy workers’ day.

