Workers Day: Sanwo-Olu Urges Workers To Remain Productive

As workers across the world celebrate the international workers day, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged workers in the state to remain safe and productive.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he also described workers as the lifeblood of the economy.

“This WorkersDay, we pay a special tribute to the lifeblood of our economy, our workers; public and private. We thank you for your patience, strength and commitment. I implore you to remain productive, stay safe and wish you all good health.”