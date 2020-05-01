Workers Day: Sanwo-Olu Urges Workers To Remain Productive

As workers across the world celebrate the international workers day, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged workers in the state to remain safe and productive.
Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he also described workers as the lifeblood of the economy.
“This WorkersDay, we pay a special tribute to the lifeblood of our economy, our workers; public and private. We thank you for your patience, strength and commitment. I implore you to remain productive, stay safe and wish you all good health.”
