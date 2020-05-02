World Beach Games Moved From 2021 To 2023

The 2021 World Beach Games have been moved to 2023, the Association Of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) said on Friday.

ANOC said the shift was to enable countries to have time to prepare their athletes for the rescheduled Olympics in 2021.

The Olympic Games, originally scheduled to start in July this year in Tokyo, have been postponed to July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.

This was due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected more than 3.29 million people worldwide and killed nearly 233,000.

ANOC had opened a bidding process to find a host for the Beach Games in January before deciding to move the event to 2023.

This was done so that the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) could also prepare for the Winter Olympics in 2022.