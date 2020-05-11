Wumi Toriola Shares Video Of Herself Weeping In Labour Room As She Celebrates Mother’s Day

Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola has shared an emotional video of herself in the labour room preparing to welcome her baby.

The actress shared the video in honour of mother’s day writing alongside;

”When you hear “mrs Felicia”just know that the sweet pain came prepared..Oh my God,praise looks good on me,praise paved way and Alas my Prince charming came ,Happy mothers day to every mother and aspiring mothers,may we eat the Fruit of our Labour,may our Children be Vessels unto honour🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,comment your experiences below 😂😂😂 and my sweet friend @laravebeauty shot this ,once again thank you dearie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

