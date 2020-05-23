Yahaya Bello Reacts To His Victory At Election Tribunal

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has described the judgment of the Election Tribunal upholding his election as a re-affirmation of his landmark victory on the 16th of November, 2019.

Speaking in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammad, Saturday, the governor said the judgment is a validation of the people’s mandate and an added impetus to his drive to do more for the good people of Kogi State.

According to the governor, the tribunal was upright and just and thanked the entire citizens of the state for support and prayer.

Bello said with the majority ruling of the Tribunal dismissing the petition of PDP candidate Musa Wada today, the rule of law once again came to the defense of democracy by affirming the collective will of the people which was expressed on the 16th of November, 2019 when a vast, compelling majority of the electorate cast their votes for him to serve them for a second term.

He further said the judgement is the most comprehensive of outstanding thoroughness, reason, and stretch on the many issues presented before the tribunal, Bello noted that the judiciary remains the last hope of common man.

The governor noted also that whatever partisan side one might take on the ruling of the tribunal, all must come to terms that today was a bright day for the administration of justice in Nigeria.