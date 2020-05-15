Yari Is The Most Filthy, Despicable, Corrupt, Greedy Politician In Nigeria: Fani-Kayode

A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has alleged that the former governor of Zamfara state, AbdulAziz Yari is the most filthy, despicable, corrupt and greedy Nigerian politician.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he alleged that if he was a peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, he would have been behind the bars by now.

“Abdul’aziz Yari, the fmr. Gov. of Zamfara, is the most filthy, despicable, corrupt & greedy politician in Nig. Whilst his people were being slaughtered he stole billions. He awarded a contract of 60 billion to the Chinese, paid all the money up front & in the end NO work was done!”

“Sadly the whole thing is being covered up by the FG. If this had been a PDP Governor he would have been prosecuted & sent to jail long ago. Thankfully Zamfara has a Governor who knows what he is doing now and who has shown that exemplary leadership can bring positive change.”

