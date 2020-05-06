Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest Argue Over Which Gender Is Stubborn

Popular Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade engaged in a playful banter with South African artiste, Cassper Nyovest over which gender is stubborn.

It all began after Yemi Alade took to her Twitter page to state that boys are stubborn and the South African rapper responded saying girls are different creatures implying that they are more stubborn than boys.

Although, the ‘Johnny’ crooner agreed, she noted that not all girls are stubborn.

Cassper eventually ended the argument, stating that he wants to protect his brand.

See the exchange between the duo below: