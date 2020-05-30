Yemi Alade Celebrates 9 Million Views On Her Music Video

Popular Nigerian artist, Yemi Alade is celebrating hitting 9 million views on her latest music video with African music icon Angelique Kidjo.

Taking to Instagram, the artist shared a snippet of the video as she appreciated her fans and followers.

The artist also urged her fans to keep streaming and dancing to the song in her post.

Sharing on Instagram, the singer wrote: “#shekere – #9millionviews on @youtube thank you ALL …. keep streaming, watching and dancing”

