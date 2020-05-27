Yemi Alade Confirms Her Love For Boys (Photo)

Award-winning, Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade has pointed out to her fans and followers that she likes boys.

The 31-year-old single singer made this known on Tuesday when she shared a selfie on Instagram.

The singer has over the years been linked to some men she had worked with. From rumours of an alleged affair with her boss Taiye Aliyu to Alex Ekubo from her ‘Johnny’ music video.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, the singer wrote: “Me I like boyz. Can’t lie.”

