Yemi Alade Reacts As Buhari Appoints 75-Year-Old As New Chief Of Staff

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has taken to her official Twitter handle to express surprise that a 75-year-old man emerged as the new chief of staff to Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The ‘Jonny’ crooner made the comment following news that professor Ibrahim Gambari, a 75-year-old man has been appointed the new chief of staff to the president.

The new appointment was made after the former chief of staff, Abba Kyari died following complications from the novel coronavirus.

75 years old as chief of Staff. God save Nigeria.