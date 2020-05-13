Yoruba Actress, Bisola Badmus Loses Dad

Popular Yoruba actress, Bisola Badmus has been left heartbroken after losing her beloved father.

The actress had initially taken to Instagram on Monday to announce that she had lost her father whom she calls, Baba Adunni.

Taking to the photo-sharing app on Tuesday, the actress share a farewell message to her dad alongside a photo of them as she mourned;

”DAD, you taught me to be strong but sorry I’m letting you down 😭😭😭😭😭I can never be strong enough to accept that you are no longer here BABA ADUNNI 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭I will forever miss you my beloved DAD😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭goodnight my first love.“

See her post below: