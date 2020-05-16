“You All Should Leave My Tacha For Me” – Bobrisky Tells Naysayers

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has taken to his Instagram page to defend former BBNaija housemate, Tacha against naysayers.

The cross-dresser shared a post in which he reminded those criticizing the reality Tv star that the Big Brother Naija show had ended since so they should stop disturbing her.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Bobrisky captioned the post;

“@symply_tacha ❤️ ride on boo. Can’t wait for ur next birthday let me spoil u one more time. Haters kiss our ass 😂“

Read Also: ’You Need To Demand A Refund’ – Sophia Momodu Drags Lagos Big Girls With Surgically Enhanced Bodies

See his post below: