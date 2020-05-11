‘You Are A Beggar’ – Omokri Attacks Ezekwesili Over Wike

Olayemi Oladotun
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has attacked former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili for condemning Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike over the demolition of two hotels that violated government lockdown order.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the former minister slammed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over his action.

Also Read: BREAKING: Wike Demolishes Two Hotels For ‘Flouting’ Lockdown Directive

Reacting in a series of tweets, Reno expressed that the former minister was a hypocrite who only speaks up when it’s convenient for her.

He went on to describe Ezekwesili as an agent of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who he alleged is used to sabotage the opposition.

