‘You Are A Beggar’ – Omokri Attacks Ezekwesili Over Wike

Reno Omokri has attacked former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili for condemning Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike over the demolition of two hotels that violated government lockdown order.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the former minister slammed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over his action.

Reacting in a series of tweets, Reno expressed that the former minister was a hypocrite who only speaks up when it’s convenient for her.

He went on to describe Ezekwesili as an agent of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who he alleged is used to sabotage the opposition.

See his tweets below:

Ever the hypocrite, @ObyEzeks is attacking Gov Wike for demolishing houses in Rivers. How come she was quiet when @Elrufai demolished houses of political opponents in Kaduna? Is it because Elrufai family have her ‘beggar with receipt’?#BuhariTormentorhttps://t.co/PAtw4HalhS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 11, 2020

.@ObyEzeks is an @OfficialAPCNg agent. They have her ‘beggar with receipt’. They use her to sabotage the opposition. Yinka Ayefele’s radio station was destroyed. She was mute. @Elrufai destroyed homes of political opponents. She was quiet. But she attacks Wike! #BuhariTormentor — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 11, 2020