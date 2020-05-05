‘You Are A Genius, No Be Lie’: Jaywon Praises Davido

Popular singer, Jaywon has described his multi-award-winning colleague, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido as a genius.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he further declared his love for the ‘fia’ crooner.

Despite the duo’s longevity in the entertainment industry, they are yet to collaborate on a song together.

The ‘fia’ crooner recently announced that he has a song with popular American singer, Nicki Minaj which would be released soon.

He wrote:

I love you bro @davido. You are genuine. No be lie!!