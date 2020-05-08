‘You Are A Woman, Stop Exposing Your Body’ – Fan Advices Bobrisky (Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has received advice from a concerned fan after he uploaded a sultry photo.

The cross-dresser who is never shy to put her body on display to tease fans shared this photo on her Instagram.

According to the concerned fan, identified as ‘vicky.unusual1’ Bob needs to stop exposing his body because she is a woman, and she needs to appear decent.

READ ALSO – Mixed Reactions As Bobrisky Shares Make-Up Free Photo

Bob also reacted to his comment as she pointed out that it was funny for him to say such.

See Photo Here: