You Are Beautiful Inside And Out: Sam Adeyemi Celebrates Wife On Their Wedding Anniversary

The senior pastor of Daystar Christian Center, Sam Adeyemi has taken to his official Twitter handle to celebrate his wife, Nike on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Sam in his celebratory message described his wife as exceptionally beautiful inside and out.

He wrote:

Adenike Omoge! I am so blessed to have you as my wife. You are exceptionally beautiful inside and out, making us beautiful together. We create beautiful things together (including babies 😀). Cheers to another exciting year together. I love you forever 😘❤️😘 @NikeAdeyemi https://t.co/n9iUCFfhMn

