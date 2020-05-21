‘You Are Disrespectful’ – Niniola Tells Teni

Popular Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata simply known and addressed as Niniola has addressed her younger sister, Teni as rude and disrespectful.

It all started after the latter took to her official Twitter handle to write: “Ate my Pounded yam and okro soup in Traffic. No time”

Then the latter replied her as: “hey”

Niniola while reacting said: “Emi Hey ….O baje, Greet me well.”

Which translates to “you are very rude, greet me properly”

In a swift reaction, the ‘case’ crooner then said: “😩😩good evening ma.”

See their exchange below: