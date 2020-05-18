‘You Are Doing Well’- Akeredolu Hails Teni On Twitter

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has lauded popular singer, Teniola Apata simply known and addressed as Teni for representing the state well.

It all started after the singer took to her official Twitter handle to state that being from Ondo state gives her a pride she can not explain.

Reacting swiftly, Akeredolu lauded her by saying she is doing well.

See their exchange below:

Teni wrote: “Being from Ondo is a pride thing! I can’t explain”

Akeredolu replied: “You are doing well…”