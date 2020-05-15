You Are Doing Well, Toyin Abraham Tells Fans

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has opined that people don’t see their own growth sometimes because they are busy evaluating themselves with other people’s growth.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle on Friday, 15th May, she further advised fans that they need to trust their own journey.

The reason we don’t see our progress sometimes is because we are evaluating ourselves by other people’s growth. Be kind to yourself. Trust your journey. You are doing well.