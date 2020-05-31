You Are Full Of Shit – Chrissy Teigen Slams Racists

With the unrest in American following the murder of a black man, George Floyd, model Chrissy Teigen has taken to social media to slam racists.

The mom of two who is married to singer John Legend tweeted;

”I know your type. Maybe you don’t cross the street when a black man walks past but you want to. You say the n word among friends. you think this stuff wouldn’t happen if people simply complied. you’re full of shit and people see you now more than ever. can’t hide anymore.”