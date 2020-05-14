‘You Are My One And Only’ – IK Ogbonna’s 4-Year-Old Son Tells ‘Girlfriend’ (Video)

Popular Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna’s son, Ace might just be following in his footsteps as he was recently filmed pretending to be on a phone call with his ‘girlfriend’.

In the video, the 4-year-old could be seen holding a phone close to his ear and telling his imaginary girlfriend that she is his ‘one and only’.

Towards the end, he whistled and bid his lady’s goodbye.

Taking to Instagram, the young lad’s mum, Sonia Morales shared the adorable video with the hilarious caption;

“I HAVE QUESTIONS

Where is this boy from“

Watch the adorable video below: