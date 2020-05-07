You Are Not My Ex If We Dated Before I Turned 20 – Beverly Osu

Former Big Brother Africa housemate and model, Beverly Osu is not here to play with no one.

The model took to her social media accounts to pen a short note to the people she dated at a certain age.

Bev, in her post, stated that those she dated before she turned 20, are not regarded as her ex. She went on to state that such people are nothing more than her childhood friends.

“ If we dated before I turned 20 you’re not my EX. You’re my childhood friend. “

