You Can Get Blind If My Light Is Too Bright For You: Melaye

The former member representing Kogi west senatorial district In the national assembly, Dino Melaye says his adversaries could not handle his light hence they always try to disparage him.

Read Also: ‘Decent Gentleman On Board’ – Melaye Reacts As Buhari Appoints Gambari As COS

The controversial former senator made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 14th May.

“They can’t handle my LIGHT, so they try to always disparage me. They are dream snatchers and vision busters. I will not dim my light. You can get blind if my LIGHT is too bright for you.”