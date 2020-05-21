You Can Praise Your Favorites Without Shitting On Others – Adesua Etomi

One of Africa’s finest actress Adesua Etomi has shared a piece of advice for those who stan celebrities.

According to the Adesua, it is possible for fans to praise their favourite celebrities without slamming others.

She tweeted;

”I don’t know who needs to hear this but you can praise whoever you please without using it as an opportunity to shit on someone else. You’re welcome.”