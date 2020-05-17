‘You Can’t Change A Man After You Marry Him’ – Stella Damasus

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has advised ladies against thinking that they can change their man after marrying him.

She further advised that it is better to let go if there are too many issues in the relationship than overlooking.

She made this known via a tweet she sent out in her official Twitter handle on Saturday, 17th May.

She said:

“Don’t ever think you can change a MAN after you marry him. If there are too many issues in your relationship, let it go. Don’t keep OVERLOOKING.”