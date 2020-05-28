‘You Can’t Get Rid Of Me’ – Tacha Says As She Shows Up At BBnaija Reunion (Video)

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha is not new to controversies and she is definitely not ready to slow down.

Recall Tacha was disqualified on live TV during her time in the BBNaija house and fans had thought she’d not be recalled for the reunion.

Well, the controversial ex-housemate shocked many naysayers as she showed up at the reunion with utmost outburst.

Tacha shared a video of herself showing up to the reunion show and wrote;

“When you surprise everyone and showoff at the reunion.

“you can’t get RID of me BI*TCH I’m not going NO FUCKING WHERE! ”

WATCH VIDEO