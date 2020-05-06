You Can’t Order Buhari Around, Presidency Tells Nigerians

Femi Adesina, the presidential aide on Media has emphatically stated that Nigerians can not order President Muhammadu Buhari around.

Speaking during a live interview on Nigeria Info FM on Tuesday, Adesina added that the fact that Nigerians voted Buhari into power doesn’t mean that they can toss him around.

Adesina made this known after a caller called in to ask when Buhari would make himself available for a media chat.

He said, “He has had three national broadcasts in about a month. What else do they want?

“Some people think because whether they elected a president or didn’t elect him, you must lead your president by the nose. It doesn’t happen.

“The fact that you have elected a man does not mean then you begin to order him around.

“The president will continue to do whatever is good for the country at any given time.”

