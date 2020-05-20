You Can’t Please People Who Have Made Up Their Mind: Korede Bello

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello has dropped a statement that is currently generating reactions on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 19th May, the popular singer opined that people who have made up their mind to be displeased by a certain person can never be pleased by the same person. Do you agree with him?

The ‘Mungo Park’ crooner only recently wowed fans by changing his signature hairstyle.

He wrote:

“You can’t please people who have made up their mind to be displeased with you.”