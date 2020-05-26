You Could Have Renegotiated Or Just Walked Away – Seun Kuti Reacts To Cynthia Morgan’s Saga

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has taken to the comment section of Daddy Freeze’s post to share his thoughts on the issue between Cynthia Morgan and Jude Okoye.

Cynthia had alleged that her former label took her stage name “Cynthia Morgan”, her VEVO account, royalties, her Instagram account, and other things due to the contract she signed with them.

The issue has since gotten many talking to include Eldee who said she should have simply renegotiated if the terms of the contract given to her were not favorable, a take DaddyFeeze also agreed with.

Freeze then shared the post on his page, attracting KJuti who also decided to share his thoughts on the case saying;

”Or just walk away. No one is a slave.”

