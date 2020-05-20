‘You Don’t Have Sense’ – Moyo Lawal Lambasts Lady Who Lost Lover To Best Friend

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has reacted to the story of the lady who lost her lover to her best friend after they both agreed to put the man to test so as to ascertain if he truly loves her.

Reacting to the story, the actress described the lady as a senseless person for agreeing to the test.

The lady in her story revealed that the best friend and lover are currently married with two kids.

She wrote:

“You tested a man with food? You definitely don’t have sense, but wait, love as in?”

 

