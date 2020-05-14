‘You Don’t Need A Short Man Like Odumeje To Talk To God’– Speed Darlington (Video)

Controversial singer, Speed Darlington has launched a scathing attack at popular cleric, Odumeje.

Speaking via a now-viral video, he accused the popular cleric of using voodoo to perform his miracles.

He the warned Nigerians against going to his church by adding that God is everywhere except the Anambra born cleric’s church.

Read Also: Indonesian Govt Reportedly Arrest, Deport Nigerians For Spraying Money One Pastor Odumeje (Video)

He concluded by saying he would soon run out of tactics

He said:

“Odumeje would soon run out of tactics to keep people talking about him”, Speedy said.

Watch the video below!