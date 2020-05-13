‘You Got A G-Wagon And Squatting’ – Mike Ezuruonye Throws Shade

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Mike Ezuruonye
Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye

Popular Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye has taken to his Instagram page to throw shade at an anonymous person, who is living a pretentious life.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the movie star shared a video in which he stated that he doesn’t understand why some people are fake.

The actor also revealed the anonymous person owns a G-Wagon but he or she is still squatting in a bid to impress others.

In his words;

“got a G-Wagon and Squatting..Been Impressing The Whole Lagos..Now u need Relief…I Cant deal🙄🙄🙄🙄#fakelifeisexpensive

Read Also: IK Ogbonna Rocks New Hairstyle, Says ‘It Is A Miracle From God’

See his full post below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here