‘You Got A G-Wagon And Squatting’ – Mike Ezuruonye Throws Shade

Popular Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye has taken to his Instagram page to throw shade at an anonymous person, who is living a pretentious life.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the movie star shared a video in which he stated that he doesn’t understand why some people are fake.

The actor also revealed the anonymous person owns a G-Wagon but he or she is still squatting in a bid to impress others.

In his words;

“got a G-Wagon and Squatting..Been Impressing The Whole Lagos..Now u need Relief…I Cant deal🙄🙄🙄🙄#fakelifeisexpensive“

See his full post below: