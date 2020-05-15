‘You Have Left Indelible Footprints In Journalism’ — Buhari Hails Dele Momodu At 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation magazine, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Speaking via a statement by Femi Adesina, his media aide, Buhari hailed Momodu’s strides in the field of journalism in Nigeria.

He said, “The President congratulates Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.

“President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.

“He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum.”