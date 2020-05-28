You People Are Always Angry Because You Eat The Worst Things – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has unlocked the secret behind the anger that lives in many social media.

According to the blogger, many people are so angry online because of the kind of food they eat.

Some of her followers had shared some of the food combinations which irked Toke out.

She tweeted;

”You eat the worst things, that’s why you people are always angry, how can you eat spaghetti with Ketchup?? I’m off to throw up.”

