“You Ruined Your Career” – Joy Tongo Tells Cynthia Morgan

Joy Tongo, the former manager of dancehall artiste, Cynthia Morgan has reacted to her latest interview.

Morgan, in an Instagram live chat, said she is meant to sue music executive, Jude Okoye for claiming she still owes him and she also threatened to attack her former manager as well.

This comes hours after a copy of her contract with Okoye hit the Internet.

Reacting to the rapper’s outburst, Tongo wrote;

“Cynthia Morgan, I cancelled interviews because I was trying to protect your mental health. Obviously you are stable since you can still run your mouth. It is obvious to everyone that you not only lied but you used your hands and mouth to kill your career

Own up to it-period”

Read Also: Tunde Ednut Shares Copy Of Cynthia Morgan’s Contract With Jude Okoye

See the post below: