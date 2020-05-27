You Will Regret The Stupid Things You Say After 2023: Adeyanju Tells Adesina

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has expressed that Femi Adesina, the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity will regret most of his statements after 2023.

Recall that on Tuesday, Femi Adesina said that Nigerians were lucky to have a leader like his principal at this time.

Reacting to this statement, Adeyanju warned the Presidential aide to prepare for life after his principal leaves office in 2023.

He wrote: “You will regret most of the stupid things you keep saying after 2023.”