‘You’ll Never Get Over Him’ – Fans Tell Regina Daniels As She Celebrates Ex-boyfriend, Somadina

Fans are currently commenting on actress Regina Daniels page on Instagram after she wished her ex-boyfriend, Somadina, a happy birthday.

Her celebration of the fellow actor has got fans saying she can never get over the former whom she ditched for Ned Nwoko.

Her marriage to the billionaire, who is far older than she is, was said to be influenced by her mother, Rita.

Celebrating the ex-boyfriend, she took to her page to share a photo of Somadima and wrote,

“Happy birthday to you soma….. you know I wish you the best in life…. keep soaring High.”

Somadima also acknowledged her post as he took to the comment section to reply her writing, “Gee for life. God bless your beautiful heart and soul. I appreciate.”

Here’s how some of her fans reacted,