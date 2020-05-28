Your Hate Is My Biggest Motivation – Nkechi Blessing

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has again taken to her IG page to post up a message for all her haters.

Sharing a post which read ”Some peoples ill never love you because your spirit irritates their demons” further state din her caption that the hate people spew her way, make her thrive.

”As long as GOD never stops showing mercy…Your HATE is my biggest MOTIVATION ✌️#omoologodidan⭐️⭐️⭐️”

This is coming barely days after the mom of one advised against blocking critics on one’s page