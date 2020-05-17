Your Teeth Are As Clean As Buhari’s Integrity – Omokri Slams Femi Adeshina

Nigerian author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has taken a shot at one of President Buhari’s aides, Femi Adeshina.

In his IG post against Adeshina, Omokri implied that the former has continuously lied for the president, adding that his ‘clean’ teeth are proof of that.

Sharing a photo of Adeshina, Omokri wrote;

”Dear @FemAdesina,

”You see what 5 years of lying for General @muhammadubuhari has done to you? Your teeth are now as clean as Buhari’s integrity!

#BuhariTormentor”

