Your Teeth Are As Clean As Buhari’s Integrity – Omokri Slams Femi Adeshina

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Nigerian author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has taken a shot at one of President Buhari’s aides, Femi Adeshina.

In his IG post against Adeshina, Omokri implied that the former has continuously lied for the president, adding that his ‘clean’ teeth are proof of that.

Read Also: Abba Kyari Appeared In My Dream To Say Goodbye – Femi Adeshina

Sharing a photo of Adeshina, Omokri wrote;

Dear @FemAdesina,

”You see what 5 years of lying for General @muhammadubuhari has done to you? Your teeth are now as clean as Buhari’s integrity!
#BuhariTormentor”

See the post below and share your thoughts;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAQZbQ6HzmO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here