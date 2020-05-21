Your Worker Can Ruin The Business You Spent Years Building In A Heartbeat – Uti Nwachukwu Advises Employers

Nigerian model and TV host, Uti Nwachukwu, has taken to Twitter to dish out a piece of advice for business owners.

According to him, some employees can destroy a business that someone spent years building, in the twinkle of an eye with their unprofessionalism.

Uti advised that employers start calling their workers every once in a while to test their attitude.

”Sometimes call the people that work for u just to test their attitude towards the average customer. Ur workers can ruin ur business u spent years building in a heartbeat. Zero tolerance for rudeness and unprofessionalism. Especially now that A LOT of people are looking for jobs”