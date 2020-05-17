‘You’re A Complete Idiot’ – Ubi Franklin’s 4th Baby Mama Tells Omokri

By
Valerie Oke
-
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Sandra Iheuwa, one of the baby mamas of popular music executive, Ubi Franklin, has described popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri as a complete idiot over his comment on Baby mamas.

The popular social media commentator had lashed out at baby mamas by advising them to first get a job before giving birth.

Reacting swiftly, Sandra attacked the popular commentator by querying if he thinks it is every woman that wants to get married and give birth.

She further queried that she does not understand why people view marriage as an achievement.

See their exchange below:

