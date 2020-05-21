‘You’re Ignorant’ – UK Doctor Tells Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video)

A UK-based doctor, Idee Charles has slammed the founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie over his comment about coronavirus.

The preacher had earlier said that coronavirus does not exist in Nigeria.

Pastor David also condemned the border closure and lockdown orders issued by the Federal and State Governments, while also describing those who wear the facemasks as “masquerades”.

Reacting to the claims made by the Salvation Ministries founder, Dr Idee accused him of being insensitive and ignorant even though he studied microbiology in school.

