‘You’re My Constant Reminder That People Can Be Good’ – Eniola Badmus To actress Omoriodion

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to explain why she loves actress Lisa Omoriodion.

According to the plus-size actress, this is not because of Lisa being the child of a billionaire but because Lisa is one who has a positive outlook on life.

”This is one of my homies @lisaomorodion I rate so much in my Industry not because she is a Billionaire’s daughter or a PlusSize army but your positive outlook on life is amazing and you’re my constant reminder that people can be good.”