Yul Edochie Attacks Wike For Demolishing Two Hotels In Rivers

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has attacked Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike for demolishing two hotels over violation of lockdown order in the state.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Yul describes the action as extreme.

He then concluded by querying why the hotel can not be sealed up with the owner heavily fined.

He wrote: “Demolishing a hotel bcos of non-compliance to a lockdown order is extreme.

Staff rendered jobless & someone’s investment grounded, in this time of very poor economy & high unemployment rate. Seal up the hotel, fine the owner, but not demolition.

Absolutely Wrong!”