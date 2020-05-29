Zlantan Ibile Curses Lady Who Said He Will Soon Fade Away (Photo)

Popular indigenous rapper and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile placed a curse on a lady who said he will soon fade away.

It all began after fans of the rapper took to Twitter to praise him shortly after he released a new banger as soon as he jumped on a social media trend dubbed ‘Solve The Matter’.

A web user, who obviously isn’t a fan of the rapper, tweeted;

“Which world abeg, person wey don fade…as him brag say Na him make shaku shaku enter….inside killing dem x burna boy Na so another guy go make him own ZANKU enter, just wait for another hot 🔥upcoming artist”

Reacting to tweet, the rapper wrote;

“Just as you go find your period and you no go see am till eternity and nobody go fit solve #TheMATTER“

See the exchange below: