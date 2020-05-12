Zlatan Ibile Buys Benz For Childhood Friend On His Birthday

Popular Indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile gifted his childhood friend, Louis a Mercedes Benz on his birthday.

Louis also doubles as the media director for the rapper’s record label, Zanku Records and they have come a long way.

The rapper decided to go all out for his friend by making him a Benz owner.

Taking to his Instagram story, Zlatan Ibile shared photos and video clips of his friend receiving the luxurious automobile.

Fans have begun praising the singer for not forgetting his friend.

See the clips below: