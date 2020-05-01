Zlatan Ibile Releases New Song To Mourn Late Dancer, Kodak

Popular rapper, Zlatan Ibile has released a song dedicated to late dancer, Picture Kodak barely 24 hours after her sudden death.

The song, which is titled “PictureKodak”, serves as a tribute to the dancer and it also

comes with a video.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper wrote;

‘To think I was still with you two days ago discussing your impact of dance and the Afro beat world at large. This sad news got to me and I can’t quite place it because you still got so much to offer the world with your dance. I remember the first time we met at the video shoot of my breakout song ‘My body’ ft Olamide, you appeared to be this short energetic girl with so much beautiful soul while dancing. The world can be a cruel and beautiful place at the same time and I’m glad to share the beautiful part with you ( Love Divine) Kodak. Heaven watch over you, you left a mark in the Nigerian dance scene and the Afro world at large’.

Watch the video below: